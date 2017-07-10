Alleged Meizu PRO 7 Camera Sample Shared By Senior VP

The Meizu PRO 7 has been a subject of many rumors and leaks lately, and the company’s Senior VP, Jeffery Wang, allegedly shared a camera shot taken with the Meizu PRO 7. If you take a look at the image down below, you’ll get to see the picture itself (though it is cropped), and even though Mr. Wang did not mention that this is the Meizu PRO 7’s camera sample, Weibo (Chinese social network) listing hints it is. Weibo usually displays an exact phone something has been posted with, but not in this case, this time around it only says that it was shared by a ‘Meizu phone’. So even though we cannot confirm that this image was shared by the Meizu PRO 7, chances are that it is.

Now, the image itself also hints that it might be taken with the Meizu PRO 7, well, the blurred background in this image does. These types of shots are usually taken with smartphones which ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport two cameras on its back. The Meizu PRO 7 is actually expected to become Meizu’s first dual camera smartphone, so it’s highly unlikely that this image was taken with any other phone, and if you add that up to the fact that Weibo still does not recognize what phone is this exactly… well, it is probably the Meizu PRO 7. The image itself looks really good, the two object up front are in focus, while the rest of the image is blurred out to a degree. Colors are spot on, and so is white balance, the image, all in all, looks really good.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport two 12-megapixel snappers on the back, Sony’s IMX386 and IMX286 sensors. A 16-megapixel shooter will be placed on the front side of this smartphone, and the device is expected to ship with the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor. The device will probably ship with a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM. Android Nougat will likely ship out of the box here, while Meizu’s Flyme OS will be included on top of Google’s operating system.

Buy the Meizu PRO 6 Plus