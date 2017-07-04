Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Silicone Case Leaks In Several Images

Yet another alleged Galaxy Note 8 case has just surfaced. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to take a look at a number of images which are showcasing this plain, silicone case for the company’s upcoming flagship. Now, judging by the cutouts on the back of this case, the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual camera sensor, while the dual-LED, dual-tone flash will be placed right next to those two cameras. Next to the LED flash, you’ll get a fingerprint scanner, which will, according to this leak, sport a similar form factor as the one used in the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Now, interestingly enough, if this leak is accurate, Samsung will not opt to change the placement of the rear-facing fingerprint scanner, that scanner will retain its rather high positioning on the back of the device. This was one of the main complaints when it comes to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, and the company is actually expected to fix that when it comes to the Galaxy Note 8, so it will be interesting to see if this leak is accurate or not. Having said that, the power / lock key will be located on the right-hand side of the device, if this case is to be believed, while you’ll find the volume up, volume down and Bixby buttons on the left. If we take a look at the very bottom of this case, it will be easy to spot a cutout for a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C USB port, a noise cancelling microphone and a spot for the S Pen stylus which will be tucked away on the inside of this device, and it will be placed similarly to the S Pen in the Galaxy Note 7 / Galaxy Note FE. This is not the first Galaxy Note 8 case that leaked recently, a red-colored case surfaced yesterday, and Sanfeng’s Galaxy Note 8 case popped up a couple of days ago as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which is the same aspect ratio we’ve seen utilized by the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 SoC will fuel this phablet in some regions, while the Snapdragon 835 or the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 will do the same in some other regions. The Galaxy Note 8 will probably ship with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage on the inside.