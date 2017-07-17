Affordable Panasonic P55 Max With 5000mAh Battery Hits India

The Panasonic P55 Max is a new smartphone equipped with a very decently sized 5,000mAh battery which has now launched in India. The new handset belongs to the same product family as the Panasonic P55 and P55 Nova, but while both of those carried 2,500mAh batteries, the latest addition to the smartphone lineup doubles that capacity and should provide the device with enough juice for many hours of gaming, video watching, and music playback. The P55 Max is priced at Rs. 8,499 (approximately $132) and is currently available exclusively through Flipkart, where buyers using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card are also eligible for a five-percent discount.

Specifications of the P55 Max include the 1.25GHz MediaTek MTK6737 system-on-chip (SoC) with the Mali-T720 GPU for graphics processing, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal flash storage that can be expanded by up to 128GB with a microSD card. The device has a 5.5-inch IPS display with HD resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels that’s protected by Asahi-Enabled Glass, a 13-megapixel rear camera with Quad-LED flash, 5P lens, and various modes including Panorama and Beauty, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper with Beauty mode. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS, and it features an accelerator along with proximity and light sensors. The dual-SIM phone runs the stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat, according to its Flipkart listing. The handset has curved edges and a metal build, with the power and volume controls on the right side, although it’s worth pointing out that it does not have a fingerprint sensor, a common feature of many new smartphones. The Panasonic P55 Max is offered in Matte Black and Champagne Gold color options, and it measures 152 x 72.6 x 8.7mm in size, weighing in at 180g.

The P55 Max comes several years after the original P55 that was released back in 2014. The regular P55 had a higher price of Rs. 10,290 ($160) and although it also had a 5.5-inch HD display and a quad-core processor, it was equipped with only 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 2-megapixel front-facing unit. The P55 was later followed by the P55 Nova, which launched priced at Rs. 9,290 ($144) running Android KitKat.