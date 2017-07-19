Adobe Completely Redesigns Lightroom Mobile for Android

Adobe has announced its latest update for Lightroom Mobile on Android, and the company says that it has completely redesigned the app from the ground up, with the intent of making it faster than ever before to edit photos on your smartphone. Adobe says in its blog post released yesterday, that it has redesigned every screen to be smoother, faster, and more “Android-y”. So there’s no more of that iOS look on Android, that’s definitely good to see. Adobe says that the goal was to make the app better, and more in-line with Google’s design guidelines, but keeping it as the most high-quality and professional-grade mobile photo editing app ever, and it seems that it has done just that.

With this update, Adobe did not take away any of the functionality in the Android app, but it also didn’t really add much. This is mostly a visual change, which is still a huge one, for the Lightroom Mobile app on Android. Users are still able to import their photos and edit them how they like. This includes importing RAW images, which is something that virtually no other mobile photo editing app is currently allowing, surprisingly. Lightroom Mobile is a free app from the Google Play Store, and it is free to use, however some features are going to require a subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud service, which starts at just $10/month which gets you access to both Lightroom and Photoshop.

Adobe also pushed out updates to Lightroom Mobile on iOS, as well as Lightroom on macOS and Windows. So if you do use Lightroom on other platforms, you should be seeing updates available right now, that you should download and install on your devices. Lightroom is one of the more popular photo editing apps, and it’s great to see it available on mobile platforms like Android and iOS, although that’s not new, it is great to see the company updating all of the platforms at the same time. Obviously you can do a whole lot more on the desktop than you can on the mobile apps, but it is great to have it at your fingertips.