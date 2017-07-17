Acer UK Promotes Chromebook Spin 11 in New Video

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is a bit delayed, and this is actually due to the processor that the Chromebook is using, the Apollo Lake line from Intel. A number of other laptops have seen a significant delay as well, and it looks like Acer has taken that time to create a pretty good video showcasing the Chromebook Spin 11’s features.

The video begins by showing off what comes in the box with the Chromebook Spin 11, which includes the Chromebook, the charger and a Wacom pen. This Chromebook is made for education markets, so the Chromebook Spin 11 isn’t actually a thin and sleek laptop, but one with rather large bezels, so that the Chromebook Spin 11 can take a drop or two. Now it does have a touch screen and it can be folded all the way back for tablet mode. It does also have a few other modes as expected, like tent mode, which has become popular over the past few years. The keyboard is also spill resistant and Acer calls it “student-proof”, which is important for an education setting, obviously. This means that if a student spills some water or something else on the keyboard, the Chromebook won’t be ruined.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11 doesn’t yet have a release date here in the US, or really any other market. However with the company releasing this promo video – at least on its UK Twitter account – it appears that it may be available in the very near future. Acer was hoping to have it ready for the upcoming school year, which starts in less than a month. And if Acer is looking to sell this to schools for the school year, it may be a bit late. Since many schools order new computers at the beginning of the summer so they are ready for the school year. The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is joining a number of other Chromebooks which are targeted at education customers this year, and it’s a market that is steadily growing for Google and its partners. As more and more Chromebooks that are “student-proof” get announced, and make their way into the market.