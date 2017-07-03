3 Versions Of The All-Screen LEAGOO KIICAA MIX, Priced From $89.99

A number of smartphone manufacturers and brands have now turned to the all-screen (or all-display) approach and LEAGOO is no different. The company has already released one smartphone which makes use of an 18:9 aspect ratio, the LEAGOO KIICAA S8. Now it seems the company is preparing to release another all-screen smartphone, the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX.

Speaking of which, LEAGOO has this week made available some new images via its Facebook channel. These images showcase the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX from various angles, including providing a good look at its all-screen design. Along with those images, LEAGOO has also provided some very basic information, stating that the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX will come loaded with a 5.5-inch display. As well as another en vogue feature, a dual rear camera setup. In addition to a fingerprint sensor which will be located underneath the home button on the front of the device. Besides those points, the only other aspect noted in the Facebook post is that the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is due to be launched in August of this year.

While that is largely the extent to the details that have been confirmed directly from LEAGOO, a tweet recently sent out by @evleaks did look to confirm that there will be three different configurations available. As per the tweet, the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX will be available with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and powered by a quad-core processor – with a starting price of $89.99. An upgraded version will come with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and be powered by an octa-core processor – priced at $139.99. While the most premium option will come with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and will again be powered by an octa-core processor. This one is said to retail for $179.99. Which if correct, will mean that even the most expensive and premium version of the LEAGOO KIICAA MIX, will be a fairly affordable one.

Although, it does seem that whether there will be three versions or not could depend on customer feedback as LEAGOO is now asking interested parties to vote on which model (or price point) they would like to see enter mass production. The vote only allows consumers to choose one of the three options, so whether all three or just one of the models does make it to market, remains to be seen. Those interested in finding out more or registering their vote can do so through the link below – where LEAGOO is also offering the chance to subscribe for more information in return for a $30 coupon.