2K Image Limit For Google Photos Shared Albums Gone For Some

The 2K image limit for Google Photos shared albums has been removed for some users. According to a post on Reddit, at least one individual notes that they have been able to surpass the limit for images that could be uploaded into a shared album, stating that they have already moved beyond uploading 3,000 images into the shared folder that is being used by themselves and some friends. That being said it was also mentioned that surpassing the 2,000 image limit was only allowed in a specific scenario.

For example, the user, who goes by the name of chaosblast on Reddit, wasn’t able to add any more images beyond the 2,000 when they tried to add photos that weren’t backed up from a mobile folder, meaning that if they tried to share those images with Google Photos from the gallery app, it wouldn’t work. However, when going into Google Photos and then selecting add new images, and pulling those same images from the gallery library, the action was allowed and the shared album was able to move beyond the 2,000 image limit.

Not all users are having the same results, as some note that they could only add up to 2,000, so it’s clear that this isn’t a feature that is open to all users. What’s unclear is exactly what is opening it up for some and not others, and if Google plans on making it available to all users at some point, as it’s entirely possible that it could be something that’s still in testing. Whatever the case may be, there’s a chance that sharing more than 2,000 images may be allowed for you personally. If you use Google Photos and are planning on creating a shared album for you and others, you can give this a try and see if the app allows you to add more than the known limit. While this particular feature may not be available for all just yet, there are other features which Google began rolling out last month that may be worth checking out, such as the Family Libraries feature, and if you’re a pet owner then you may want to keep a look out for Google Photos creating a special pet video based on videos and images of your pet that have been saved in the app.