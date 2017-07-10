10 Must Know Android Apps that You May Didn’t Hear Before

App developers have been able to come up with creative applications which make life easy for mobile users. Their creativity and the use of technology are limitless. This has led to the development of many useful and tricky applications which we can use in our day-to-day lives. You might not come across some of the most useful applications when browsing through your Android powered phone. It is important for you to know these in order to be updated with the technology and to make the maximum out of your smart device.

Bypassing the Android lock Screen

You obviously use a password or a pattern to restrict unauthorized people using it. The problem is when you forget the password or the pattern. It should be noted that application developers have come up with various methods to bypass Android lock screen. The “find my phone” application within Android powered phones is very useful in this context. You simply have to log into your Android account and then click the button which says “lock my screen”. You can then enter a preferred pin and lock the phone after that. It will configure the settings of the device according to the password or pattern you set.

Solid Explorer

The modern users of the mobile phone like to use their device as a medium of storage. This is because of the fact that they deal with a lot of presentations and other word documents. In this context, file management applications and programs could be a handful for a modern day android device user. Solid Explorer is an advanced application which helps you organize your files and documents in smart ways. Apart from organizing the files and documents it also helps the users add extra protection to their files. You can pick fingerprint scanning to avoid unauthorized people accessing your personal files. This also helps the users transfer various files across cloud based accounts.

Fixing a disabled iPhone using dr.fone toolkit

An iPhone may have been disabled due to several reasons. The dr.fone toolkit for iPhone recovery provides timely solutions when your iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes. This application is compatible with all the modern devices and operating systems. Open the application on your PC and then pick the system recovery option. Connect the disabled device using the USB cable and click on Start. Just ignore the trust message when it pops on your screen. Check and confirm if the data they have provided are correct and then you can start downloading the relevant Firmware to your device. The phone will automatically get restarted once the process is completed.

Handy weather predictions with WeatherBug

It is very important to be updated with the weather predictions if you are a frequent traveler. You can use your smartphone to be updated on the latest weather reports. It is best to pick an app which would provide you accurate information. WeatherBug is a highly reliable application in this context. It is among the best weather app, travel weather app. You can make use of their real-time updates to be on alert. They also provide you the option to visualize the weather condition using the multiple layers on a map.

The Ultimate Battery Saver- Battery Defender

Extended battery life is what everyone expects from their Android powered device. There have been plenty of apps being developed to overcome this issue. It should be noted that nothing is more effective than battery Defender. It involves a very simple setup and layout. The customer reviews suggests that it has provided a great experience on extending the battery life of Android phones. You can either turn it on or turn it off whenever you needed. It prevents the operation of unwanted applications and processes. It should also be noted that it disables the Wi-Fi connectivity when the user is not using it or the phone is locked and switched off.

Twilight for effective lighting

Scientists have identified the fact that the heavy users of electronic devices at night before going to sleep feel uncomfortable with their eyes in the morning. The reason for this is the bright glow emitted by the mobile devices. These rays could disturb your sleep. In this context, it is important for Android users to take precautionary steps against this issue. This is where Twilight could come in handy. Twilight is a smart application which adjusts the brightness of your screen depending on the time of the day. It adds the color effects through filters which are custom designed for your mobile phone. It helps your limit the eye strains as well.

Cover for quick access

Though your android phone is loaded with dozens of applications, you may only use a few applications on a daily basis. It would be great if you could access these applications without much hassle. Cover provides an ideal solution for this issue. You have the option to replace your standard android lock screen with the set of mostly used applications. This app also has the magical ability to scan out the mostly used applications and place them accordingly. It is based on the usage and the time of the day. During work time it will display document based applications and when you are at home it will display entertainment based applications.

Quality usage analysis with QualityTime

QualityTime is the most effective and the most efficient data analysis tool for android phones. You can analyze the usage history of your device using this application. It provides a detailed breakdown of the usage of the mobile phone for a period of one week. You can use its own internal option known as “taking a break”, if it informs that you have exceeded the standard quota of usage for a weeks’ period. This is a great application to monitor every single activity that you do. You will be amazed to see how much time you have spent or wasted on certain applications.

Remote operating with MightyText

This is an application developed to tally with the modern busy life style of people. They simply don’t have time to switch between their desktop and mobile phone. They would really value something which would co-ordinate these two devices. It is now possible with MightyText. This allows you to access your android powered smartphone from your personal desktop. You are exposed to a variety of options which are in the form of reading and replying for text messages, checking incoming calls and accessing the contact list. The pro version of the same application has some amazing features. It allows the user to engage on mass group messaging and it gives 50 GB of cloud storage.

Google now launcher for better co-ordination

You might not be able to enjoy the best of the new interface if you have switched from an android based Nexus device to a phone which is LG, Samsung, or Sony. These attractive UI overlays cannot be enjoyed by everyone. This is the reason which prompted Google to launch this application in the year 2016. Your traditional home screen loaded with the stock Android will be replaced by the attractive Google Now features once you install this launcher. This includes some attractive features like the voice activation option and Google Cards.