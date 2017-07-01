Over 1 Million Honor 9 Units Sold Within First Month

Huawei’s sub-brand honor has confirmed that it shipped 1 million units within the first 28 days of sales. Honor’s popularity has seen a significant increase over the past year and considering the success of the Honor 8, its successor, the Honor 9, certainly had a lot to live up to but according to Honor’s CEO Zhao Ming the flagship has exceeded the company’s expectations significantly.

The CEO has confirmed that the flagship has reached the 1 million sales mark within the first 4 weeks on sale, while also confirming that this is a new record for the online-only company. In the same announcement, though, the CEO went on to apologize for any shortages in the supply of the device. It appears the company did not expect to sell as many as 1 million devices within such a short space of time, so the milestone has surely come as a pleasant surprise for the company, especially considering last year’s Honor 8 took 2 months to sell 1.5 million units, or roughly 1 month to sell half that, which is significantly lower than this year’s model. To meet the demand, the head of the company also went on to confirm that it is working hard in order to increase production capacity without compromising the product itself, something that should help overall sales by getting as many devices into consumer’s hands as possible.

With demand for the device showing no signs of slowing down just yet, it’ll be interesting to see how many units the company manages to ship over the next few months, as well as for the year as a whole. With the device only sold in a relatively small amount of markets, namely most Asian markets and a number of European markets such as the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Switzerland, among others, the company still has a number of markets left to tap into if it wishes to increase sales further, among which lies the US and South America. For now, though, it appears Honor has no plans to significantly expand its presence worldwide and is instead focusing on improving sales in markets where it already has a presence, a strategy that is clearly working.