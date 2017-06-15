ZTE Z719DL Smartphone Certified By The FCC Ahead Of Release

A ZTE-made device bearing the model number ZTE Z719DL has been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, as revealed in an extensive set of related testing documentation that the agency published on Tuesday. As revealed in one of the FCC’s reports, the ZTE Z719DL is compatible with both CDMA and GSM bands, meaning that it should work with networks of all mobile service providers in the country. Furthermore, the smartphone features support for Bluetooth 4.1 and its battery likely isn’t removable as handsets with removable batteries traditionally have their product labels placed underneath them, which isn’t the case with the ZTE Z719DL. The device in question may also sport a single-lens primary camera setup on its rear panel if the sketch depicting its product label location is accurate, though that particular drawing that can be seen beneath this writing has also been used by ZTE for other phones in the past.

The ZTE Z719DL was also certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) in late April, with that filing suggesting that the handset will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, likely enhanced with the company’s proprietary mobile software suite. ZTE’s software support varies depending on the device, so there’s currently no indication on whether the newly certified smartphone will be receiving major Android system updates following its release. Given how the ZTE Z719DL only supports Bluetooth 4.1, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) likely has another entry-level product in the works, though its model number isn’t particularly telling as it doesn’t make any clear indication on which product family this handset may belong to.

Save for a few exceptions, the Shenzhen, China-based tech giant is primarily focused on releasing value-oriented products in the United States, and the ZTE Z719DL is probably an extension of that business strategy. While more affordable devices have significantly thinner profit margins than their pricier counterparts, they’re also often a safer bet in a large market like the U.S. Given how the ZTE Z719DL had now been certified by both the FCC and WFA, its stateside launch is likely coming in the near future and more details on the smartphone should follow shortly.