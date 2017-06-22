ZTE V0840 Gets Certified, Features Five Physical Buttons

A new ZTE-branded smartphone has just surfaced on TENAA, the ZTE V0840. This essentially means that the phone got certified in China, and thanks to this listing, we now know not only what will the phone look like, but what specs it will sport. If you take a look at the device itself, you will notice that it comes with three capacitive buttons below the display, while its fingerprint scanner lies on the back. This handset will sport two cameras on the back, and it seems like it will be made out of metal. There are three physical buttons on the right-hand side of this device, and its volume rocker is placed on the left.

Now, those three buttons on the right might seem confusing, and truth be said, they are, one would think that the power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons are all on the right, but the volume rocker is placed on the left here, so what are the remaining two physical buttons on the right for? Well, your guess is as good as ours, the bottom button is probably the power / lock key, while the two above it could even be customizable, who knows. Now, as far as specs are concerned, this will be an entry level or a mid-range smartphone. The ZTE V0840 features a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB / 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB of expandable internal storage. This variant of the device seems to be reserved for China Telecom, a China-based carrier, at least according to TENAA.

This handset is fueled by a quad-core processor running at 1.4GHz, though we still do not know if this will be one of MediaTek’s chips, or perhaps a Snapdragon SoC. A 2,500mAh battery is also a part of this package, and the device sports an 8-megapixel shooter on the back (secondary rear-facing camera is not listed), while a 5-megapixel camera can be found on the device’s front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the ZTE V0840, and on top of it, you’ll get ZTE’s custom UI. This smartphone measures 145 x 70.7 x 7.9mm, while it weighs 132.3 grams, and it will be available in Dark Night Gray, Glacier Blue, Green and Elegant Gold color variants, at least according to TENAA. This handset is expected to launch soon in China, though it is still unknown when exactly will that happen.