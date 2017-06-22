ZTE Unveils Small Fresh 5 With 4GB Of RAM, 5 Physical Keys

The ZTE V0840 got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) recently, we talked about it today, and the phone just got announced in the country. The official name of the device that hid under the model number ‘ZTE V0840’ is the ZTE Small Fresh 5, which probably sounds odd to you, but it’s something Chinese consumers are quite familiar with, considering this is not the first smartphone that was announced in the ‘Small Fresh’ lineup, as its name suggests.

Having said that, the ZTE Small Fresh 5 is ZTE’s budget offering, it’s made out of metal and it comes with a set of capacitive keys below the display. This smartphone also sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and there are two camera shooters on its back, as you can see. In between those two cameras, you will notice an LED flash, and the company’s branding is also placed on the back of this device. Those two camera sensors protrude on the back a bit, and the device has pretty thick bezels above and below the display. You will notice that this phone’s volume rocker is placed on the left, while it has three physical keys on the right side, which is quite odd. One of those buttons is the device’s power / lock key, and the other two… well, the source did not offer an explanation for those two keys, so we’ll assume those are customizable buttons which you can assign to launch various apps on the phone, or something of the sort.

The ZTE Small Fresh 5 features a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB of expandable internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 425 64-bit quad-core processor running at 1.4GHz, along with the Adreno 308 GPU for graphics. A 13-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of this phone, along with a 2-megapixel camera, while you will find a 5-megapixel shooter on the phone’s front side. There are two SIM card slots available inside this smartphone, and you can use one of those in order to expand this phone’s internal storage. A 2,500mAh battery is also a part of this package, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, with the company’s MiFavor UI 4.2 available on top of Google’s OS.

The ZTE Small Fresh 5 comes in Dark Night Gray, Elegant Gold, Glacier Blue and Green color variants. The 3GB RAM model of this phone is priced at 999 Yuan ($146), while you can get the 4GB RAM variant for 1,399 Yuan ($205). Do keep in mind that the 3GB RAM variant ships with 16GB of storage, while the 4GB RAM model comes with 32GB of native storage. The ZTE Small Fresh 5 will go on sale starting on July 5.