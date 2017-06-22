ZTE Quartz Receives ’20F’ Software Update In The U.S.

The ZTE Quartz smartwatch is receiving a new software update in the United States, pushing its build number to “20F.” The update is distributed over-the-air (OTA) and should be available for download to all ZTE Quartz owners who have acquired the wearable through T-Mobile. According to ZTE, the latest update includes Google security patches and should provide minor performance improvements and bug fixes, as well as enhancements to Bluetooth connectivity and synchronization capabilities of the wearable.

As a software update for the Android Wear 2.0 operating system, the latest release is distributed in a gradual manner and will likely expand to the entire user base in the following days. To trigger the update manually, ZTE Quartz owners must first ensure that the smartwatch is fully charged and connected to a Wi-Fi network. Then they can access the smartwatch’s ‘Settings’ menu and tap their way into ‘System’ > ‘About’ > ‘System Updates’ in order to download the latest software package. According to ZTE, this is the second software update for the smartwatch in question, however, the first update is described as a maintenance release on T-Mobile’s support page. Nevertheless, bringing new software updates at what seems to be a regular pace is a noteworthy achievement on ZTE’s part, though it remains to be seen whether the company continues those efforts going forward.

For prospective buyers, the ZTE Quartz is available in the U.S. through T-Mobile for the price of $192 with no strings attached, or for $0 down and a monthly fee of $8 for 24 months. The smartwatch offers a 1.4-inch circular OLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 3, featuring a resolution of 400 x 400 pixels, and draws processing power from a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.1GHz, coupled with 4GB of onboard memory. The device supports GSM, UMTS, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, comes with a built-in speaker, and is powered by a 500mAh battery rated by the manufacturer for up to two days of standby time. The ZTE Quartz is wrapped in a brushed metal case bringing its total weight to 89 grams (3.14 ounces) and offers compatibility with smartphones running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and above, or iOS 9 and newer.