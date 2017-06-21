ZOPO Speed X With Niki AI Chatbot Officially Revealed

The ZOPO Speed X smartphone with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Niki has been officially unveiled in India earlier today. Niki can be issued with voice commands related to various services such as booking hotel reservations or paying bills and offers a convenient way of purchasing from more than 20 e-commerce services, the phone maker claims. The high-end handset will be available for purchase shortly, although an exact release date has not been given just yet, and likewise, its pricing details are yet to be confirmed by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The device will be offered in Charcoal Black, Orchid Gold, Royale Gold, and Space Grey color options and it has a premium unibody metal build.

The full specifications of the hybrid dual SIM ZOPO Speed X have already been detailed, with its creator saying that the device is equipped with a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor with the Mali T720 GPU for graphics processing. It packs 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal memory that’s expandable via a microSD card by up to 128GB, and it sports a 5-inch display panel with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels featuring 2.5D curved glass. On the back side of the phone is a dual camera setup comprised of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, and there’s also a 13-megapixel front-facing unit with f/2.0 aperture and a soft LED flash for selfie enthusiasts. Connectivity-wise, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.0, in addition to being FM Radio-enabled and boasting a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a non-removable 2,680mAh battery and runs the Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box, the company said, adding that the handset’s fingerprint sensor is the world’s fastest method of unlocking a mobile device, being allegedly capable of doing so in just 0.16 seconds.

Last year, the China-based company introduced the world’s first smartphone equipped with a deca-core processor, the ZOPO Speed 8. While the ZOPO Speed X is not powered by such an SoC, it could still be a compelling purchase if its price is competitive enough. Additionally, the ZOPO Color X 5.5 launched in India in April, and earlier this month, the company announced that three new mid-range smartphones are on the way – the ZOPO Color C3, Color F2, and the Color F5.