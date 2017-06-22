YouTube TV Is Reaching New Markets Soon

YouTube TV is reaching new markets soon as the official YouTube Blog today announced that it would be opening up the streaming TV service up to new customers. Prior to this announcement YouTube TV was only available in a small handful of markets. As part of the initial launch YouTube TV was only available in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Chicago, LA, and New York City. Five markets might seem like a relatively small spread, and it is, but all of the cities chosen are also all huge metropolitan areas with a massive number citizens.

Over the course of the next couple of weeks YouTube is going to be rolling out YouTube TV service to a total of ten additional markets over the initial five, and this includes Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, and Charlotte. YouTube does not mention which cities are going to come online first, nor does it mention if all the new markets will become available at the same time, but there is a chance it could go either way and it’s probably more likely that YouTube will decide to roll it out to the additional ten markets in waves over that time period.

Beyond the new cities listed above there is no word on what markets will get access to YouTube TV next or how long it will be before the expansion continues, but if the rollout is anything like Sony’s PlayStation Vue service it might take a while to reach most of the U.S.. That said YouTube TV isn’t the only option for consumers looking to cut the cord and give up traditional TV from their cable companies, but it is a nice option as it’s tied to your Google account so it helps to keep everything a little more streamlined if you use mostly Google products and services. The new market availability is coming not too long after YouTube recently announced that it would be adding onto the library of available channels that is now accessible, where it brought seven new channels to the service back in the middle of May that included the likes of AMC, BBC America, IFC and others.