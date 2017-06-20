You Can Watch The OnePlus 5 Launch Event Live Here

The OnePlus 5 is going to be official in just a short period of time as it’s now the day of the event, which means OnePlus is preparing right now to unveil its next flagship smartphone to the world. The OnePlus 5 still has a handful of features and specifications as well as other details that are still a mystery, but some things have already been confirmed by OnePlus, and this includes the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the inclusion of a dual rear camera, and the fact that the screen will be Full HD again this year.

Beyond that, much of the other details surrounding the device are rumors, such as the 3,300 mAh battery capacity, and the multiple new color options that are believed to be in the works. While no pricing has been set yet for the device, OnePlus is expected to unveil the pricing for each launch region during its announcement, and it has stated that the OnePlus 5 will be easy to purchase, which likely means that it will be available globally and that it will be available without invites (just like the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T) as well as in a timely manner.

The OnePlus 5 has been rumored to come in multiple colors that are different from what has been available on previous models, such as a red and green option, though so far nothing has been confirmed. If OnePlus does put out more than one color of the OnePlus 5 they may decide to release them at the same time or they could release them at different times, as this is something that has been the case on past OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 5 has also been rumored to come with two different possible variations for the storage and memory, including 6GB and 8GB of RAM as well as 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. While there was only one or two confirmed details about the phone leading up to its official announcement, all of the details about the OnePlus 5 will be made public soon enough, and if you’re interested in watching the live stream, you can check it out in the video below.