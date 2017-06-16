Yet Another OnePlus 5 Render Leaks, Back Side Exposed

The OnePlus 5 rumors and leaks are constantly coming in, and a new render has just surfaced. We get to see the back side of the OnePlus 5 yet again in this render, though it gives us a somewhat different perspective than OnePlus’ recently released image did. This new image comes from krispitech’s official Twitter page, and this is allegedly OnePlus’ official render for the OnePlus 5. Well, it looks legit, so let’s take a closer look at it, shall we.

This render reconfirms that the phone will be made out of metal, and it’s easy to notice the dual camera setup here Those two camera sensors will protrude on the back a bit, and next to them lies a noise-canceling microphone, along with an LED flash. Antenna band is placed right about the dual camera setup, and it goes through the phone’s upper portion, from one side to the other, it’s not all that noticeable though, which is a good thing. This render also lets you see the phone’s power / lock key, and the same can be said for its volume up, volume down buttons, and an alert slider, even though those buttons are placed on the left, unlike the power / lock key, which lies on the right-hand side of the OnePlus 5. OnePlus’ logo is also included on the back of the device, and the phone’s back is slightly curved on the sides. This render only reconfirms that the OnePlus 5 will be really similar to the OPPO R11, which is a well-known fact by now.

The OnePlus 5 will be announced on June 20, OnePlus already confirmed that, and along with that, the company shared quite a bit of info about the phone. The OnePlus 5 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, that much was confirmed, and we also know that it will sport a dual camera setup on the back, and that it will ship with a fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. OnePlus did not confirm how large will its display be, but according to everything we’ve seen, it’s safe to say you can expect to see a 5.5-inch panel here, while the phone will also sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’ll get OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin.

