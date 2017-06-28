Yahoo Mail Gets A New Design Plus An Ad-Free Version

Yahoo is rolling out a slew of fresh updates to its Mail service, including a cleaner and more intuitive interface, improved attachment support, and faster performance. The company is also launching an ad-free version of its service, called Yahoo Mail Pro, which replaces its Ad Free Mail product. Yahoo Mail’s minimal design means there is now less clutter for the UI elements. The redesigned application also lets users customize the interface with various layouts and themes, which was previously available only on Gmail. What is interesting about the color themes is their transformation from light to dark mode, depending on the time of day. Yahoo also tweaked the whole interface so that it adapts to various screen sizes. If you have a slow connection, the Yahoo Mail interface can also load faster now. Additionally, the new update brings a lot of improvements to the settings interface and search results, which now display emails in conversation mode if you have set your email view to that mode. You can also choose to view the preview pane on the left or right side, whichever satisfies your taste.

On top of the UI changes, Yahoo Mail has added a new Photos and Documents view, which essentially allows you to see all of the attachments sent and received with the appropriate label. The new feature lets you preview the photo or document attachment in a side-by-side view. That means you can view the attachment and the email content at the same time. You can also hover over an image icon included in an email in order to see a more detailed preview of attachments. For users who find advertisements as an eyesore, Yahoo has unveiled the Yahoo Mail Pro, a replacement for the now discontinued Ad Free Mail service. It is a new subscription plan with a cheaper rate that costs $34.99 per year compared to its predecessor’s cost of $49.99 a year. If you opt for a monthly plan, the premium service is available for $3.49 while the mobile-only version can be had for $0.99 or $9.99 per year.

In an effort to help users with low vision and difficulty of hearing, Yahoo has added better light-sensitivity and Voice-Over screen reader support to its service, alongside layouts with high magnification and full keyboard control. For users who like to express how they feel using emojis, Yahoo Mail now includes a set of emojis borrowed from Twitter’s open source archive. These new changes come hard on the heels of Verizon’s $4.83 billion acquisition of Yahoo. The rehashed Yahoo Mail goes live immediately as an opt-in for those who still like the classic design.