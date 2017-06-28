Xiaomi Unveils Ninebot Mini Plus, Projector & Toothbrush

Xiaomi has just introduced three new products which have become a part of the company’s Mi Ecosystem. The company has announced the Ninebot Mini Plus, the Mi Laser Projector and the Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush. For those of you who do not know, the Mi Ecosystem platform is actually a name for the company’s IoT platform, basically all Xiaomi-branded products, and products from Xiaomi-owned companies which belong to the IoT sector, are a part of the Mi Ecosystem platform. Having said that, let’s talk about the products Xiaomi introduced today, shall we.

Let’s kick things off with the Ninebot Mini Plus, shall we. This Segway-like transportation device is a successor to the Ninebot Mini which was launched in October 2015, and it is made for the Chinese market. Its predecessor crossed the 700,000 units sales mark, so the company has decided to make a new, better version of the Ninebot Mini. The Ninebot Mini Plus comes with a strengthened magnesium alloy chassis, which should make the product more durable, as you can now load it up with up to 100kg. Xiaomi says that you’ll be able to travel 35km on a single charge, which is quite interesting. The Ninebot Mini Plus also comes with a remote control, using which you can control the movement of the device without a smartphone, and if you prefer, you can connect it to an app on your phone and control it that way. This device also comes with an optional Mi Ninebot Plus Camera which can be attached to the Ninebot Mini Plus.

The Mi Laser Projector is… well, a projector. This device has been in development for over two years, says Xiaomi, and it features ALPD 3.0 laser light source technology which is developed by a company called Appotronics. In addition to that, Texas Instruments developed a custom DLP solution for this device. Xiaomi says that the Mi Laser Projector is the world’s first ‘truly cinema-level laser projector TV’. This product comes with a ‘high-quality’ speaker system, and has the Mi TV interface. And last, but not least, the Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush. This is the first Xiaomi-branded product which fits in the personal healthcare space, and it comes with an ultrasonic technology, this device can vibrate up to 31,000 times in a single minute, which is supposed to insure proper cleaning of your teeth. The Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush comes with a 700mAh battery on the inside, and it can last up to 18 days on a single charge, claims the company.

The Ninebot Mini Plus will become available for 3,499 Yuan ($515) on July 11 in China, while the Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush will cost 199 Yuan ($29), and go on sale starting on July 18. Both of those devices will be available both online and offline in China. The Mi Laser Projector is priced at 9,999 Yuan ($1,471), and will become available on July 4 via crowdfunding on Xiaomi’s apps.