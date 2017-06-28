Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specs Leak, LCD Screen & 3GB RAM In Tow

The Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 smartphone is the subject of a new specifications leak that has revealed several details about the device, although some important information is still absent. The leaked specs sheet is claimed to have come from a usually reliable source, but cannot be verified and should perhaps be treated with a certain amount of skepticism for now.

The phone’s predecessor, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro, was announced in summer last year and sports a 5.5-inch OLED display. The newly leaked technical card for the Redmi Pro 2 fails to give the size of the display but does indicate a TCL-manufactured LCD screen with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. Further information pertaining to the cameras of the second-generation Redmi Pro suggests a dual rear camera arrangement consisting of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensor and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K4E8 sensor. Meanwhile, the front-facing shooter is said to have a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P8 module, which will likely appeal to selfie enthusiasts and is quite a step up from the 5-megapixel front-facing camera in the original Redmi Pro. Other specs from the newest leak include 3GB of RAM as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, a gyroscope, magnetometer, and an accelerometer.

The processor type, internal storage, and battery size of the Redmi Pro 2 have not been specified in this latest leak. Nevertheless, there have been numerous previous rumors about the device, and last month, it briefly appeared listed on Xiaomi’s official website before being removed. Specifications shown at that time included a Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core processor, a 4,100mAh battery, and the price of a 2GB RAM model at 1,199 yuan (around $175), although further RAM variants might also be offered. The earlier leak did show some different information than the new one, as it indicated a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display rather than an LCD module, and dual 16-megapixel cameras on the back of the phone. Earlier this month, another leak from the alleged display supplier also suggested that the Redmi Pro 2 would have a screen with Full HD resolution, and added that this would be a full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and that Xiaomi would likely be announcing the phone in July. As there have been several discrepancies between recent reports on the handset, it remains to be seen what kind of hardware the Redmi Pro 2 ends up sporting in the end.