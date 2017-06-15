Xiaomi Opens First Brick-And-Mortar Store In Athens, Greece

Xiaomi has opened its first offline brick-and-mortar Mi Home store in Greece, in partnership with local IT firm Info Quest Technologies. The store is located in the country’s capital, Athens, and the Chinese tech giant is apparently looking to employ new personnel to operate the store. However, whether or not the Mi Home store in Athens will sell any Xiaomi smartphones is still unclear.

Xiaomi is looking for new employees through a job-seeking portal called Kariera. The company is apparently seeking a full-time salesperson, a part-time seller, and several employees for customer and service support. The job listings require applicants to be fans of the Mi and Xiaomi brands and be enthusiastic about technology in general. At the moment, there’s no concrete information in regards to the type of products that will eventually be available for purchase through the Mi Home store in Greece, though Xiaomi already started selling smartphones in Greece last December through partnered retail chains, network operators, and web shops including Electronet, Germanos (ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟΣ), Cosmote, MediaMarkt, YOU, and WIND. At the same time, Xiaomi Europe does not sell any smartphones online on the Old Continent, and the company’s European online store instead offers other types of products, ranging from Xiaomi earbuds to T-Shirts, electronic screwdrivers, Bluetooth speakers, PC peripherals, and Amazfit-branded smartwatches. In fact, Xiaomi’s European online store does offer a couple of protective silicone cases for the Xiaomi Mi 6, but the page does not sell the device itself. The most costly product available through Xiaomi Europe is the MiJia Smart Room Vaccum Robot, which is currently available for the equivalent of $350.99, down from the original price of approximately $379.

That being said, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi’s first brick-and-mortar Mi Home store in Greece will offer any smartphones to prospective buyers in Athens, or if the store will be used as a way to distribute other types of products manufactured by Xiaomi and the numerous brands operating under the Chinese tech giant’s umbrella, including MiJia, Yeelight, Lumi United, Yi Technology and more. An update on the company’s European ambitions is expected to follow later this year.