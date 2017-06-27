Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Will Not Launch In 2017, Analyst Says

A China-based industry analyst, Pan Jiutang, has just listed a number of Chinese smartphones that might not be launching this year, and this list might surprise you. Mr. Jiutang said that the OPPO Find 9, Vivo Xplay 7, Smartisan T3, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and the Honor Magic 2 will not be launching this year. The OPPO Find 9 has been rumored and leaked for a long time now, and this is not really much of a surprise considering that the OPPO Find 7 was announced back in March 2014, and the OPPO Find 9 did not appear to this day, which means that it has been well over 3 years at this point, and it definitely seems like OPPO has no intention of releasing the OPPO Find 7’s successor at all.

The Vivo Xplay 7, on the other hand, was definitely expected to arrive this year as a successor to the Vivo Xplay 5 which was announced in March last year with a curved display. The Vivo Xplay 5 was quite popular in Asia, or at least it seemed that way, so it seems a bit weird Vivo will opt not to release it, if Pan Jiutang is right, of course. Next phone on the list is the Smartisan T3, well, the Smartisan T2 was a rather interesting phone from Smartisan, and people were expecting its successor, but this is not much of a surprise either considering that the Smartisan T2 arrived back in December 2015, so if Smartisan planned to release its successor, it would probably arrive by now. Interestingly enough, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is also on this list, and it’s probably the biggest surprise out of them all. The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 was announced last year, in October, and it is still Xiaomi’s flagship phablet, not to mention that it’s also quite a popular smartphone, and more or less everyone expects Xiaomi to introduce its successor this year. Well, according to Pan Jiutang, that will not happen, Xiaomi will opt to release it in 2018 instead it seems, and this goes against a rumor that surfaced recently which reported that it will land in August. Do keep in mind that this is just a rumor at this point, so take it with a grain of salt. The last device on this list is the Honor Magic 2, and that is not a surprise either, the Honor Magic was more of an experimental launch for Honor, and it seems like the company might opt not to continue this line of smartphones, but we’ll see what happens.

There you have it, a list of 5 smartphones that allegedly won’t arrive this year, and some of them are quite surprising. Interestingly enough, though, Pan Jiutang did not list the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus here, which could indicate that Xiaomi is planning to release this smartphone after all, and that it will arrive before the end of 2017.

