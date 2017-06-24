Xiaomi Mi Max Now Receiving The Jump To Android 7.0 Nougat

The Xiaomi Mi Max is now receiving the jump to Android 7.0 Nougat, along with MIUI 8.5.1. This news comes after a Facebook group called “Greek Xiaomi Lovers,” posted a number of screenshots of the changelog of the update as well as the software info of the device after the update. As it is a major update for the handset, users may expect many changes to the software, including the addition of switches for common settings in search results. On top of that, the system has been optimized to be smarter and manage processes more efficiently.

The app lock which is included in MIUI has also been improved, and it now includes separate app locks if the user chooses to activate the Dual Apps feature. Users can also opt to hide the content of notifications on the lock screen now. It should also be noted that the Android security patch for the month of May has also been included in the package. The update is being rolled out Over-The-Air (OTA) and users using the Mi Max which runs on the Global ROM should be receiving it in the coming days or weeks. If you do not receive a notification prompting you to download and install the update, you may manually check for it. This can be done by heading to Settings and tapping on About Phone. Next, simply select System Updates, and the system will prompt you to download the update if it is indeed ready for your smartphone. The Mi Max which is receiving the jump to Android 7.0 Nougat is the baseline model which packs 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. Currently, it is unknown whether the Prime version of the handset which comes with 4GB of RAM is receiving the update.

Xiaomi first launched the Mi Max back in 2016, and it happens to be the largest smartphone from, packing a 6.44-inch fullHD display. However, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has since launched a followup to the Mi Max, and it comes in the form of the Mi Max 2. It was launched in May and is currently available for purchase in China, though grey importers have managed to make the device available for consumers in many other countries.