Xiaomi Mi 6 & Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Are Still In Short Supply

It seems like the Xiaomi Mi 6 is still in short supply, and the same can be said for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 as well. Xiaomi has just announced yet another flash sale in China for both of these phones, and that, along with some reports, is suggesting that the Mi 6 is in high demand and still not available for open purchase. That’s not exactly surprising, though, both the Xiaomi Mi 6 and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 are quite affordable considering what they have to offer, especially the Xiaomi Mi 6, read on.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is actually the most affordable Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone out there at the moment, but that’s not all it has to offer. The Xiaomi Mi 6 also packs in 6GB of RAM, and it comes with a really nice-looking body. The device is made out of metal and glass, not to mention it comes with a rather capable rear-facing camera setup. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is priced at 2,499 Yuan in ($368) in China, which is a really affordable price point considering what it has to offer, and the same can be said for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 which costs 1,699 Yuan in China. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is out of stock on both the company’s website and JD.com, which is one of China’s largest retailers. You can ask the company to notify you when the Xiaomi Mi 6 stock arrives, Xiaomi will send you an email if that’s what you prefer. In any case, if Xiaomi intends to hit the 80-million smartphone sales mark this year, as some reports are suggesting they might, the company will need to find a way to manufacture more Mi 6 units, and fast.

In addition to what we’ve already mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it packs in a 3,350mAh non-removable battery. The device also comes with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging solution, and two 12-megapixel snappers on the back. An 8-megapixel camera is placed on the front side of the Xiaomi Mi 6, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device with the company’s MIUi 8 OS. The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes in Black, Blue, Ceramic Black and White color variants, and it’s still not officially available outside of China, though you can get it through resellers such as GearBest.

