Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus’ Back Cover Leaks Next To Mi 6’s Back Panel

The Xiaomi Mi 6 landed back in April, and some people were quite surprised that the company did not announce the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus along with the Mi 6, but according to a new leak, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus might be on the way. We have seen a number of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus leaks thus far, and this time around the phone’s alleged glass back cover popped up. If you take a look at the provided image, you will get to see the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus’ back cover, next to the Xiaomi Mi 6’s back cover, so you can get the idea as to how large the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will be. For reference, the Xiaomi Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch display, and the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is expected to ship with a 5.7-inch panel, at least if rumors are to be believed.

Now, you will also notice that these two back covers are identical in terms of the design, there are three cutouts in the upper left corner which are there for the dual camera setup and the phone’s dual-LED, dual-tone flash. Both back covers are curved on the sides, and the company’s logo is placed on them as well. Now, some of you are probably wondering what can we expect in terms of specs when it comes to the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, well, this phablet will probably be quite similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus. The Mi 6 Plus is actually expected to be identical to the Mi 6 in terms of the design, the only difference that we expect to see comes down to the Mi 6 Plus display size, battery size and the general footprint of the device. This handset is expected to sport a 5.7-inch display, as already mentioned, and it’s still unclear whether Xiaomi plans to utilize a fullHD or a QHD panel here. The device will boast 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage, while an 8-megapixel shooter will be included on its front side. Two 12-megapixel cameras will be available on the back of this smartphone, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus. A 4,500mAh battery is rumored for the device, but it is possible Xiaomi may opt for a slightly smaller battery unit.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will be made out of metal and glass, just like its smaller sibling, and it’s possible that it will arrive in a metal + ceramic combo as well, just like the Xiaomi Mi 6. It is still unclear whether Xiaomi plans to introduce this phone at all, or when will it launch, but stay tuned.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6