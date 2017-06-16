Xiaomi To Launch Two ‘Bezel-Less’ Phones By The End Of 2017

The Xiaomi Mi MIX was one of the more interesting smartphones of 2016, and the company has just reconfirmed that its successor is on the way. Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, said earlier this year that the Mi MIX 2 will be announced before the end of the year, and that it will ship with even less bezel than the first-gen product, and the company has just reconfirmed that, while it seems like a second Xiaomi-branded, ‘bezel-free’ phone might arrive as well, read on.

Xiaomi shared the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 info via its official Weibo (Chinese social network) page, and according to The Android Soul, yet another ‘bezel-free’ phone will arrive before the Xiaomi Mi MIX. That handset will, reportedly, look similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, but it will be considerably more affordable. Are we looking at the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Lite maybe? Well, it’s possible, though according to rumors, that second smartphone will belong in the company’s ‘Redmi’ line of smartphones, hence its affordable price point. In any case, the company now definitely confirmed that the second-gen Mi MIX phablet is on the way, though we still do not know when exactly will it arrive. The Xiaomi Mi MIX was announced in November last year, so it is quite possible, even probable, that the XIaomi Mi MIX 2 will launch in Q4 as well, maybe even in the same month as its predecessor, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably ship with a huge display just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi MIX comes with a 6.4-inch panel, so chances are that the Mi MIX 2 will sport that very same panel, or at least something similar to it. The device will probably launch in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, unless Xiaomi decides to go for the 8GB RAM model as well. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 will fuel this phablet, and the device will probably be made out of metal and ceramic, just like the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Xiaomi’s MIUI OS.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX