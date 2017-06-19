Xiaomi Intros Two Power Banks And More New Products In India

Xiaomi is preparing for the release of a handful of new products in India, including two power banks, a Bluetooth speaker, and a Wi-Fi repeater. The products will hit the Indian market in the following days and while the Wi-Fi repeater and Bluetooth speaker will be launched exclusively through the company’s stores, both power banks will be available for purchase through multiple retail channels, including the firm’s Mi online store in India, along with Amazon India and Flipkart.

Starting off with the Mi Power Bank 2, the unit has a capacity of 10,000mAh and takes advantage of two-way fast charging. It boasts an anodized aluminum case with a black finish, measures 14.1-millimeters in thickness, and will be available for the price of 1,199 Indian Rupees, or the equivalent of $18.61 at today’s conversion rate. The Mi Power Bank 2 will launch on Xiaomi’s Mi online store on June 20, and beginning July 7 it will also be retailed by Amazon and Flipkart. Next in line is the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 with a 20,000 mAh capacity, featuring two USB ports and two-way fast charging. The unit is wrapped in a polycarbonate case and will launch through the same retail channels and on the same dates as its smaller counterpart, but for the higher price of 2,199 Indian Rupees, or roughly $34.

Power banks aside, Xiaomi is also releasing the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 which, as the moniker suggests, acts as a Wi-Fi range extender with speeds of up to 300Mbps. It features dual PCB antennas and supports up to 16 connected devices at the same time. The Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will go on sale exclusively through the company’s Mi stores on June 20 for the price of 999 Indian Rupees, or roughly $15.50. Last but not least, on June 21 the tech giant will also bring the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini in India through Mi.com and Mi Home, where it will be available for 1,299 Indian Rupees or the equivalent of $20. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini is shaped like a puck and features a single driver wrapped in a metal case. It supports Bluetooth 4.0, takes advantage of CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology, and offers up to four hours of battery life on a single charge.