Xiaomi Expected To Reach 28 Million Shipments In Q3 2017

Xiaomi’s smartphone market performance in the second quarter of the year seems to have exceeded expectations. While industry insider Kevin Wang was speculating last week that Xiaomi shipped 20 million smartphones in Q2 2017, the same source now suspects that the company’s smartphone branch topped 23 million shipments in the same period. In light of this forecast, the industry insider added that Xiaomi is now expected to ship 28 million smartphones in the third quarter of the year.

In the first quarter of 2017, Xiaomi reportedly managed to ship 13 million smartphones, and with that particular figure in mind, Wang wrote last week that Xiaomi should not exceed 20 million shipments in the second quarter. However, it appears that the Xiaomi Mi 6 may have attracted more customers in China than expected, and Wang has now revisited his forecast, stating that the consumer electronics company is now more likely to have shipped 23 million smartphones by the end of the second quarter. This would represent an increase of 10 million shipments from the first quarter and an impressive performance from the Chinese tech giant. The increased shipment figures are not only attributed to the success of the Mi 6 in the high-end Chinese smartphone market but also to the increased popularity of certain Xiaomi smartphones in India, including the Redmi Note 4 which launched in the country last month in three different variants. According to recent reports, Xiaomi has quite a presence in India where it is surpassed only by Samsung in terms of market share. The Chinese tech giant held more than one-tenth of the Indian smartphone market in Q1 2017 and was followed by Vivo, OPPO, and Lenovo (including Motorola), many industry analysts agree.

Xiaomi is expected to continue releasing new products over the course of this year, including the rumored Redmi Pro 2, which should be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC), according to recent leaks. The Redmi Pro 2 is also expected to accommodate a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, two 16-megapixel main cameras on its back panel, and a 4,100mAh battery. It remains to be seen whether or not Xiaomi indeed managed to ship 23 million smartphones last quarter, but more details on the company’s performance are expected to follow shortly.