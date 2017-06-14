Xiaomi Brings Its 2017 Senior Management Into The Spotlight

Over the past seven years since Xiaomi was founded in China, the company managed to become one of the most recognizable entities in the smartphone world, especially in its homeland where Xiaomi had previously been leading the mobile market for several years in a row. The consumer electronics company was co-founded by Lei Jun who has been Xiaomi’s CEO since day one; however, as any other tech giant with worldwide recognition, Xiaomi is not driven by a single individual but teams of engineers and executives. Having said that, earlier this week Xiaomi decided to bring its executive staff into the spotlight, giving fans of the brand a clearer picture of what’s going on behind the scenes and who’s developing what features and products for the tech giant.

Starting off with Xiaomi’s co-founder and director of eCommerce and marketing Li Wanqiang, he was the former CEO of Kingsoft and helped develop software including Kingsoft Antivirus, Kingsoft Dictionary, and WPS Office. Moving on to the software side of things, Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI software for smartphones and the Mi TV interface are key to the user experience provided by the company’s products, and one of the individuals responsible for making MIUI and Mi TV visually appealing is Robin Zhu, the former head of the Microsoft Design Center Asia. Chen Qiaozhao is another former UX designer at Microsoft Design Center Asia who is now working in the MIUI design department, and finally, Wang Kian who previously worked for LG China Design Center is now the creative director at the firm’s MIUI department.

Another senior executive mentioned by Xiaomi is De Liu, a well-known industrial designer in China who is responsible for designing all products released under the company’s sub-brand MiJia. Xiaomi’s routers and VR products are developed by ex-Tencent employee Tang Mu, and Liang Feng is the company’s leading voice in web design, responsible for creating virtual interfaces for Xiaomi products. The company also mentioned Liu Xu Shu in the role of a senior designer while also giving credit to Doo Lord, an “insanely talented” artist who came up with Xiaomi’s recognizable Mi Bunny logo.