Xiaomi Announces ‘Reward Mi’ Discount Program In India

Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi has announced the ‘Reward Mi’ program in India, the company’s second-largest market globally after China. The company has also recently become the second-largest smartphone vendor in the country after Samsung, and expects to overtake the South Korean giant by the end of this decade. As for the newly-announced reward program, it will allow registered Mi.com users to earn reward points and other benefits that can be redeemed for cash discounts while purchasing Xiaomi products on the company’s online store in the country. Users will earn ‘Mi Tokens’ for every purchase made on the website, with the number of tokens depending on the value of the transaction. According to Xiaomi, every buyer will get tokens worth 10 percent of the value of their transaction, which means a purchase of Rs. 5,000 ($75) will let you earn 500 Mi Tokens.

Xiaomi is currently giving away 50 tokens as a ‘welcome gesture’ for every user who joins the Reward Mi program, and all one has to do to get those tokens is to either register for a Mi Account or log in with their existing Mi Account if they already happen to have one. In addition to earning tokens for purchases made on the site, users will also stand a chance to earn Mi Tokens during special campaigns that the company hosts from time to time. The tokens can then be converted to either coupons or F Codes that can then be used to book Xiaomi products on a priority basis even when they are not in stock for general customers.

According to the press release put out by Xiaomi, the first phase of the program started yesterday, and allows users to earn Mi Tokens as described above. The good news for users who might have just bought something from Mi.com, is that Mi Tokens will be given out on a retrospective basis, going back to May 1st, 2017. Which means users whose purchases were delivered on or after that day will get their full complement of tokens depending on the value of their purchase. The second phase of the Reward Mi program will begin in the first week of August, and will be based on referrals. To earn Mi Tokens during that phase, users will need to invite their friends on social media to become Mi.com users. The third phase of the program begins later this year, and according to Xiaomi, will include “tier privileges”, like express delivery and early access to products on flash sale.