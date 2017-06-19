White Xiaomi Mi 6 Now Available, Costs More Than Black Model

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was announced back in April in China, and its White color variant is now available in China as well. The company had announced this smartphone in Black, Blue, White, Ceramic and Silver color variants, though the last two color models are actually ‘special edition’ smartphones. Having said that, the White color model of the Xiaomi Mi 6 was not available in China until now, but it is now listed on Jingdong Mall (JD.com), one of China’s largest retailers, and interestingly enough, it’s more expensive than the regular Black model of the device.

The White color variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is priced at 2,699 Yuan ($396), while the regular, Black, model costs 2,499 Yuan ($367) in China. The Xiaomi Mi 6, unfortunately, still is not available outside of China, and it remains to be seen if it will become available at some point or not, at least officially. Those of you who are interested in getting the Xiaomi Mi 6, though, can do that via one of the Chinese resellers, like GearBest, for example, You can find the purchase link below this article, and the device is more expensive than in China, but that is to be expected. The White model is still not available for purchase, though, you can only get the Black model for now. Having said that, it seems like the White color variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is still not available directly from Xiaomi in China, which is quite interesting. The only difference between the Black variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6, and this White model is in their looks, the two devices are completely identical in terms of both design and specifications.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is made out of metal and glass, and it’s quite compact. The phone sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) flat display, and it comes with a fingerprint scanner which is placed below the display, and flanked by customizable capacitive keys. The phone’s back side is curved, and this handset sports a dual camera setup on the back, two 12-megapixel snappers. The Xiaomi Mi 6 packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of non-expandable storage. A 3,300mAh battery is also a part of this package, and the phone ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, while the company’s custom UI, MIUI 8 OS, is installed on top of it.

