Weekly Poll: Are You Buying The OnePlus 5?

The OnePlus 5 is official and official sales of the device are just around the corner. Set to go live on OnePlus.net in the coming week, and available in two different variants no less, the OnePlus 5 is, for some, everything they’ve been dreaming about in a smartphone for the past six months. For others it might be just another high-end phone with a slightly better price tag than most of its competitors in the same tier. Whatever your feelings, there is no denying the OnePlus 5 is going to be a great phone. OnePlus has proven that it is fully capable of executing a great device, and when you pair that capability with great specs and a willingness to stay connected to consumers through forums and keep up on software updates, well, it’s bound to be a delightful experience for users and buyers.

The OnePlus 5 may not be a huge pull ahead of the pack or an immense improvement over the OnePlus 3T, but it should be just enough of an improvement to warrant the upgrade, and it’s certainly enticing over competitors as it comes in at a lower cost than some with the a lot of the exact same hardware.

The OnePlus 5 may only have a Full HD screen in an age when many top tier flagships are coming with Quad HD screens, but if you remove that particular spec the rest are on par. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a dual rear camera setup, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, USB Type-C with Dash Charge support for almost a day’s worth of power in just 30 minutes, and two available colors. These are all things the OnePlus 5 has going for it. Of course it’s not without its faults. It doesn’t appear to support Daydream as it hasn’t been mentioned, and some consumers will want the QHD screen at a size of 5.5-inches. If you can live without the QHD screen though you might be hard pressed to find something better than the OnePlus 5 in the range of $530 which is the cost of the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM. Are you planning on buying the OnePlus 5?