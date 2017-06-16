Weekly Poll: Are You A Fan Of The OnePlus 5 Design?

The OnePlus 5 announcement is literally just around the corner as OnePlus is scheduled to unveil the phone next week on June 20th, and there are already a few things the company has confirmed about the phone that are sure to excite tech enthusiasts, such as the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Other things may bother certain consumers. For example, the design. It’s not hard to tell that the OnePlus 5 design is inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus, and what’s more is that the OPPO R11 looks quite similar to both of those two devices. So it begs the question of whether or not you’re a fan of the design.

Putting aside the fact that the OnePlus 5 looks a lot like the other two devices mentioned above, the design isn’t bad. It’s executed nicely and it really does look like a stylish device, and as always OnePlus seems to have put a lot of effort into building a quality phone, so even if the design does take heavy inspiration from elsewhere, it still looks great and perhaps that needs to be taken into account.

That said, it will be hard if not impossible for some consumers to overlook the fact that the OnePlus 5 looks very similar to Apple’s most recent phone, which might cause them to overlook the OnePlus 5 as it’s not original. Some consumers may not want it because they’re not a fan of the iPhone design, while others may just not like the idea that OnePlus looks to have mirrored things a little too closely to other top-end devices in regards to the OnePlus 5’s design. As they say though, beauty is only skin deep and it should be more important that the OnePlus 5 is a functional device that works well, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy and appreciate the design and craftsmanship of your tech, especially when things look really good. Another important thing to consider is that the OnePlus 5’s full design hasn’t actually been confirmed, but there have been one or two images that show off part of the phone design, and the design in these images matches up with some of the leaks where the phone is shown in full, so it’s a safe bet that the design that’s been floating around the web for the past week is what consumers can expect, and based on that, consumers should be able to decide whether or not they like the way the phone looks.