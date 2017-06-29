Watch Samsung Try To Sell You On Galaxy S8 Cases In 0:48

Samsung Mobile began promoting some of its official protective cases for the Galaxy S8 series in a new YouTube video. The ad pushes three cases to the forefront, specifically the Clear View Standing Cover, the 2Piece Cover, and the Alcantara Cover, all of which are currently available for purchase in the U.S. through Amazon. The cases are also generally available through the company’s online store but their availability differs depending on each region.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 series stands out thanks to one of the most uniquely designed exteriors created for the mobile market. It features an Infinity Display that stretches around the left and right edges of the device, and the smartphone is nearly entirely covered in glass. Having said that, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus owners who may want to ensure that their flagship phones survive without cracks and scratches can turn their attention to one of Samsung’s official protective covers and choose one according to their needs. The three cases presented in the official video are very different from one another, increasing the chances for buyers to find exactly the type of protection they require. Starting off with the Clear View Standing Cover, it provides protection to the Infinity Display all the while allowing users to control aspects of the phone without having to flip the cover open, and furthermore, it can also double as a kickstand. Next in line is the Alcantara Cover manufactured from premium Alcantara material, which has been treated in a variety of colors including black, blue, mint, and pink. And lastly, there is the 2Piece Cover which, unsurprisingly, comes in two pieces designed to protect the smartphone’s corners first and foremost. The 2Piece Cover can be bought in black, purple, and combinations of blue/pink, mint/brown, and violet/green.

As far as Amazon prices are concerned, the 2Piece Cover starts at $16.90 and can go as high as 19.99 depending on the color choices. The Clear View Standing Cover has a price of $24.99; however, the violet variant carries a higher price tag of $39.98. Finally, there is the Alcantara Cover which is available for $36.99 in mint, $39.99 in pink, $43.99 in blue, and $46.99 in black.