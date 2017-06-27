Vodafone Smart V8 & Smart Tab N8 Are Now Available

Vodafone’s Smart V8 smartphone and Smart Tab N8 tablet, both running different versions of the Android Nougat OS, are now available for purchase from Vodafone UK. Starting with the new Smart V8, it has a full-metal build in a Cool Metal color, and is equipped with the Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 128GB. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 featuring 2.5D Dragontrail glass, a 3,000mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It carries a 16-megapixel camera at the rear with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. The handset measures 155 x 76 x 7.9mm in size, weighs 166g, and features a fingerprint scanner. On the Pay As You Go plan, the Smart V8’s price is £160 if purchased with a £10 Big Value Bundle. Those who’d rather buy the device on a Pay Monthly plan over 24 months can do so, with several options available. For example, a Red Extra plan costing £0 upfront and having monthly payments of £23 includes unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and 1GB of data per month, while an Essentials plan with a £10 upfront payment and monthly payments of £19 offers 500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 500MB of data each month.

On the other hand, the new Vodafone Smart Tab N8 (not to be confused with the Smart N8 phone) is a tablet that’s powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MTK8735B quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage that’s expandable via a microSD card by up to 32GB. It has a 10.1-inch IPS display, and a 4,600mAh battery to keep the lights on. It packs a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing snapper, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The tablet measures in at 260 x 155 x 8.95 and weighs 465g, boasting pre-loaded parental controls and being offered in the Volcano Black color. The price of the Smart Tab N8 on the Pay As You Go plan is £129 if purchased with a £10 Big Value Bundle. Alternatively, several Pay Monthly 4G plans are available over 24 months; one option is to pay £30 upfront followed by £10 per month for 2GB of monthly data. Another option offers the tablet at no upfront cost with £21 monthly payments and that includes 15GB of monthly data.