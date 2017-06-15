Vodafone Smart N8 Launches In The UK With A 5-Inch Display

The Vodafone Smart N8 is now available for purchase in the UK for the price of £85 Pay As You Go (or £19 per month), which includes 500 minutes and 500 MB of data for free, along with unlimited text messages. When purchased with a Big Value Bundle, the smartphone is paired with an additional 500 MB of free data, 100 minutes and 100 texts for 30 days. The Vodafone Smart N8 runs Android Nougat out of the box and is available for purchase in two color options, namely Graphite and Gold.

Spec-wise, the Vodafone Smart N8 fits in the entry-level market segment and features a MediaTek MT6737 system-on-chip (SoC) housing four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.25GHz. The CPU runs alongside an ARM Mali-T720 MP2 (dual-core) graphics chip and 1.5GB of RAM. As far as storage is concerned, the device carries 16 GB of on-board memory, as well as a microSD card slot capable of reading up to 32GB of external storage. The Vodafone Smart N8 accommodates a 5.0-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and offers a 13-megapixel main camera complemented by a flash, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor promising more light in low-lit areas for selfie enthusiasts. Other details include a fingerprint recognition sensor embedded on the back panel, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, NFC, an accelerometer and a digital compass, however, it lacks a gyroscope according to the official description. In overall, the Vodafone Smart N8 measures 144.5 x 71.9 x 8.6 millimeters (5.6 x 2.8 x 0.33 inches) and weighs 151 grams (5.3 ounces), and is powered by a non-removable 2,400mAh battery said to provide up to 465 hours of stand-by time.

It’s worth noting that although the Vodafone Smart N8 should run Android Nougat out of the box, details on the exact OS version are confusing, as Vodafone UK mentions both Android 7.0 Nougat as well as Android version 7.1 Nougat in the smartphone’s description. But regardless of what version of Android Nougat it may carry, the smartphone should take advantage of the operating system’s newest features, including improved battery life and performance, an updated user interface, better multitasking tools and more. Feel free to hit the source link below for the carrier’s offer in the UK.