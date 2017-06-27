Vivo X9s And X9s Plus Confirmed For A July 6 Unveiling

Chinese consumer electronics company Vivo is preparing to unveil two brand new smartphones in the first week of July, namely the Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus. The company recently published a teaser poster inviting fans of the brand to participate in the smartphone’s official unveiling on July 6th, however, the company made no other announcements in regards to market availability and pricing. Hardware details for the Vivo X9s are scarce, but the Vivo X9s Plus was previously spotted at TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) in China where most of its specifications have already been revealed.

According to the details revealed by TENAA back in May, the Vivo X9s Plus is equipped with a 5.85-inch display featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and it draws processing power from an unspecified CPU operating at frequencies of up to 1.95GHz. The processor should work hand-in-hand with 4GB of RAM, and users should have a total of 64GB of on-board storage at their disposal. Unsurprisingly considering the predecessor’s characteristics, the upcoming Vivo X9s Plus greatly emphasizes on selfie photography, and thus it is expected to accommodate a dual-camera setup on the front panel, comprising a 20-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel shooter for DoF (depth-of-field) effects. The device will also carry a 16-megapixel rear-facing sensor, and should be powered by a 3,920mAh battery while running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Other characteristics uncovered by TENAA last month include VoLTE (Voice over LTE), TD-LTE and FD-LTE support, Bluetooth connectivity, and a metal unibody design.

At the moment it’s unclear what the Vivo X9s has to offer compared to the X9s Plus variant, however, judging by the discrepancy between the Vivo X9 and X9 Plus released last year, the upcoming Vivo X9s could employ a smaller display and possibly a less powerful system-on-chip, along with a smaller battery. Nevertheless, if last year’s models are anything to go by then the Vivo X9s will likely have the same camera characteristics as the X9s Plus model and will carry similar storage options while running the same version of Android. More details should be unveiled in the coming days or next week on July 6, at the latest.