Vivo X9s Surfaces On GFXBench With 4GB Of RAM, SD660 SoC

The Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus are expected to land on July 6, and the smaller of the two devices has just surfaced on GFXBench. This handset actually popped up on Geekbench recently (Vivo TD1608), same goes for TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), and we just got more Vivo X9s spec info thanks to GFXBench. According to the source, the phone will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which will probably be expandable via a microSD card, but we’re still not sure.

Now, this handset will be fueled by a 64-bit octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, along with the Adreno 512 GPU for graphics, which essentially means we’re looking at the Snapdragon 660 SoC here, which is one of Qualcomm’s best mid-range processors at the moment. A 16-megapixel shooter will be placed on the back of the phone, if GFXBench is to be believed, while a 5-megapixel snapper will be included on the front side of this phone. Now, the Vivo X9s is actually expected to ship with a dual camera setup up front, so this info might not be that accurate, but we’ll have to wait for Vivo to introduce the device in order to be sure. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, according to GFXBench, while you’ll be able to find Vivo’s Funtouch OS on top of it. GFXBench also confirms that the phone will ship with an LED flash on the back, and that’s pretty much all the info that the site shared.

The Vivo X9s will essentially be a somewhat more powerful variant of the Vivo X9 which was announced back in November, which means that we won’t see that many changes as far as its design is concerned (if any), and the components on the inside of these two phones will also be quite similar, save for the more powerful SoC in the Vivo X9s. It’s also worth noting that the Vivo X9 Plus got certified by TENAA back in May, and that phone will essentially be a larger variant of the Vivo X9s, the two devices will almost certainly sport identical specs, aside from the display size and battery size, of course.