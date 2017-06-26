Virgin, Bell May Tempt Videotron’s Users With $250 In Credit

A $250 in port-in credit for customers moving from Quebec-based telecommunications company Videotron to either Bell or Virgin Mobile is to be offered soon, according to a leaked internal note from the company. The document about wireless plans and port-in credit being “back again” has reportedly been issued to employees at Bell and Virgin, and this will likely ramp up the customary competition between Canadian carriers for new subscribers.

Several options are available for new customers making the switch from Videotron to Canada’s largest telecommunications company Bell, with the top $250 port-in offer available for those agreeing to a Premium Plus plan over a two-year contract. Alternatively, a $100 offer is available on a Premium two-year plan, or $50 for new customers who take up a two-year smartphone activation. On the other hand, those who port-in from Videotron to Virgin Mobile will receive a $250 bill credit for 6GB of data or more on two-year Platinum and Platinum Light plans. Alternatively, new Virgin Mobile customers singing up a Gold or Silver plan for at least $49 per month will get a $50 bill credit. The offers are said to be available until June 30.

According to a recent Gustavson Brand Trust Index report covering 294 corporate and product brands in the country, the competition between telecommunications companies in Canada is ramping up on all fronts. The survey was published by the University of Victoria in May and considered feedback from 6590 consumers who rated various factors including customer relations, values, and product performance, and whether they would recommend companies to other people. Virgin Mobile achieved position number 231 on the list while Bell was at 291. Rogers was at 290, Koodo at 226, Fido at 259, and Wind Mobile at 265, but it was Telus that was the top telecom giant on the list, although still only at 207 overall. Videotron did not appear on the list at all, indicating that the company has seen better days in terms of brand trust. By comparison, a report in April on Canadian wireless companies particularly pertaining to customer care services put Virgin Mobile at the top, Videotron at number three, and Bell near the bottom of the list, with only Rogers gaining a lower score.