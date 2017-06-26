Video: OnePlus Tries Summarizing The OnePlus 5 In 60 Seconds

OnePlus on Monday released a new YouTube video that tries to summarize and sell you one the OnePlus 5 in no more than a minute. The 60-second clip that can be seen beneath this writing goes over some of the hallmark features of the new handset, including its dual camera setup and metal unibody design. The latest promo released by the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) also stars American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski who was previously hired by the company to promote the OnePlus 5 and even appeared at the official launch event of the device earlier this month. The video moves on to highlight the latest iteration of Dash Charge, a proprietary charging technology licensed from OnePlus’s sister company OPPO Electronics which allows the handset to reach well over 50 percent of battery life in half an hour. The last portion of the advertisement lists all of the internal specifications of the device so quickly that they cannot realistically be read without pausing the video, thus mimicking the manner in which the company originally launched the OnePlus 5.

Most of the clips contained in the video were either already seen at the official OnePlus 5 launch event or are recordings of the event itself, with the name of the clip reiterating that the new Android flagship has been in development for three years. The OnePlus 5 is scheduled to go on sale in a number of countries tomorrow and the BBK Electronics-owned phone maker is planning to offer two variants of the handset, with the base model sporting 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, and a price tag of $479. The more premium version will set you back around $539, depending on where you’re located, and provide you with a device powered by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory.

The OnePlus 5 series features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and a 5.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, in addition to running Android 7.1.1 Nougat and OxygenOS out of the box. Details on the commercial performance of the flagship are expected to follow in the coming weeks, though the phone is already said to be the fastest-selling product in the history of the Chinese company.