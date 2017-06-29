Viber Adds New Extensions From YouTube, Spotify, And Others

Viber has released a set of new extensions to its chat service, adding new functionalities to both its mobile application and desktop client. In order to provide these new functionalities, Viber enlisted the help of third parties like YouTube, Spotify, VICE, Getty Images, and Booking. Aside from these new services, Viber tries to provide more enjoyable chat experiences through extensions that allow the user to create and send custom images and GIFs. In order to use these new extensions, users will simply have to tap on the extension icon found near the bottom right-hand side of the mobile app. Once this icon is tapped, users may now choose from the set of available extensions. After the desired extension has been chosen, the users may now type in a search keyword and wait for the search results to appear. Other search results may be accessed by swiping through the list of results.

These new extensions allows Viber users to do more within the application. For example, someone may use the YouTube extension in order to search for the desired video and, later on, share it within the conversation. The YouTube videos can also be played within the app so the conversation may still proceed while watching the shared content. Meanwhile, the Spotify extension allows Viber users to share the songs available on the music streaming service while the VICE extension provides and shares original news reporting to keep people in the conversation abreast of the latest events. For those who love searching and sharing interesting images, the Getty Images extension helps people to accomplish just that.

Aside from sharing content, Viber users may now plan their vacations through an extension developed with Booking. Just in case words are not enough in the conversation, new extensions now allow to send custom images and GIFs. The GIFs are provided by GIPHY, so users will likely see the most suitable file for whatever they want to express. Chat extensions were originally added to Viber late last year, adding new features to the chat service. As time progresses, users should expect additional extensions will be released that should further enhance the app’s user experience.