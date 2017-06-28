Vernee Giving Away 100 Mars Pro Smartphones For Early Reviews

The Vernee Mars Pro is a new smartphone from Vernee and one which has yet to become generally available. However, and in preparation for the upcoming launch of the Mars Pro, Vernee is hosting a giveaway. One where the winners will get to be the first to experience and review the Mars Pro. In total, Vernee plans on giving away 100 units of the Mars Pro to those who want to be an early reviewer. The giveaway period started on June 26 and will be in effect until July 9. By which point, all 100 units are expected to have been given out.

In terms of the actual smartphone, the Venee Mars Pro looks to be a device that offers considerable performance for a low-cost price. That is, in addition to a unibody metal design which sees the thickness of the Mars Pro coming in at 7.6 mm. As for the main specs, this is a smartphone that is equipped with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Mars Pro comes loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC (clocked at 2.5 GHz). In terms of cameras, the Mars Pro comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Battery life comes courtesy of the included 3,500 mAh battery, while additional features include a fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE support, USB Type-C connectivity, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) as the pre-installed operating system version. Network compatibility is listed as 2G: GSM 850/900/1800 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 900/2100 MHz, and 4G: FDD-LTE 800/1800/2100/2600 MHz.

For those who prefer just to actually purchase the handset, then it is now available to pre-order online from select retailers. For instance, the Vernee Mars Pro is currently available to pre-order through GearBest for only $179.99, with an expected shipping date of July 10. Although even if you do plan just to purchase the smartphone, it still might be worth entering the contest, as in addition to the early review units, Vernee is also offering up a $40 off coupon which can be used against a Mars Pro purchase. More details on the Vernee Mars Pro, as well as on how to enter the early reviewer contest, through the link below.