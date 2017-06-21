Verizon’s Lenovo Attila TAB 4 8 Certified By FCC As TB-8704V

The Lenovo Attila TAB 4 8 has been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, with the agency recently publishing a comprehensive set of testing documentation detailing the device bearing the model number TB-8704V that’s designed for Verizon’s network. The tablet is powered by a 4,850mAh battery and 2GB of RAM, in addition to featuring 16GB of EMMC memory that’s presumably expandable by at least 32GB via a microSD card tray, according to the FCC’s listing. The sketch of the Attila TAB 4 8 that can be seen above this writing may imply that the device sports a dual camera setup but that isn’t the case, as its testing documentation clearly states that it only features two sensors in total — one at the front and another one at the back — and heavily implying that its back panel houses a conventional LED flash unit.

The name of the tablet also indicates that it’s equipped with an 8-inch display panel and is almost certainly a successor to the Lenovo Tab3 8 that was launched in February 2016 before hitting the market in June of the same year. It’s currently unclear whether the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is planning to stylize the names of its upcoming tablets differently from now on or will the Lenovo Attila TAB 4 8 still be marketed as the Lenovo Attila Tab4 8 and the FCC’s listing simply isn’t accurate. Regardless of its official name, the device will certainly support the Dolby Atmos audio standard, as confirmed by the product sketch submitted to the federal agency. The model that was tested by the FCC is 4G LTE-enabled, though it remains to be seen whether Lenovo is also planning on releasing a Wi-Fi-only variant of the Attila TAB 4 8 and if the device will be available through carriers other than Verizon.

Seeing how its predecessor was released around this time next year, Lenovo’s upcoming tablet may be hitting the market in the following weeks and could also be succeeded by a “Plus” revision in early 2018, as suggested by the Chinese company’s recent product practices. More details on the Attila TAB 4 8 including its availability and pricing will likely follow shortly.