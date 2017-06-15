Verizon’s First LTE Basic Phone Goes On Sale For $168

Verizon’s first LTE basic phone is going on sale for $168, or $7 a month on top of the monthly phone bill costs for qualified subscribers. The new device which does support connections to 4G LTE Networks, is Verizon’s first device that isn’t a smartphone which has the capability to connect to 4G. The device is being manufactured by LG and is called the Exalt LTE, and it’s a flip-style phone with your standard set of basic features, though it does come with a rear-facing camera for snapping photos, because even basic phones had cameras well before smartphones were a common thing.

By the looks of it the LG Exalt LTE only comes in one color which appears to be a grey or gunmetal color on the outside, and it comes with a black panel and keypad on the inside once you flip the device open. This may be a basic device but the camera on the back is a 5-megapixel sensor so it should be able to take a decent enough photo in a pinch where you have the need for a camera and this is what you have on you. Since this is an LTE device Verizon highlights that it supports its HD Voice calling feature, which means better quality for calls when you make them, provided the phone is actually connected to LTE at the time.

The outside design of the phone is fairly minimal with a set of volume buttons on one side and an audio port on the other for plugging in a wired headset. The Exalt also supports a text-to-speech feature so if you aren’t able to send out a quick reply to an incoming text message, you can simply reply back by voice instead. The device has 8GB of internal storage available for anything you might store on a basic phone, but there is also support for expandable storage with a microSD card up to 32GB. Perhaps most importantly, the Exalt LTE enables users to keep the phone powered on in stand-by mode for up to 10 days, though continuous use time is up to 6 hours, so it will still need to be charged every few days or earlier depending on how often you use it.