Verizon Will Reportedly Sell The Moto E4

Verizon will reportedly sell the Moto E4 in stores and on its website according to a new set of press renders, which carry the Verizon branding on the backside of the device towards the bottom. Verizon’s Moto E4 will come in two different colors based on these images, which includes Black, and Gold. The images are said to come from Motorola directly but at the moment Motorola nor Verizon have shared any information regarding specific details about the phone such as the launch date and pricing. Motorola also hasn’t officially stated that Verizon will be a carrier partner but images with visible branding of the US’ largest wireless carrier seems to be more than enough proof that the device will eventually land on Verizon’s network as an option for consumers.

Although there was no price point given, the Moto E4 is an entry-level device so the cost on Verizon likely won’t be too high, and Verizon should end up offering the Moto E4 on its payment plan option so subscribers will be able to pay for the phone in installments that are added on to each monthly bill until the phone is paid for in full. Of course Verizon would also likely offer the option to just pay for the entire phone up front, and since it should come in with a fairly affordable price tag it wouldn’t be surprising to see most Verizon subscribers choosing this option.

The Moto E4 was officially unveiled by Motorola alongside the Moto E4 Plus earlier this week, which also came with US-based pricing information. The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus will be available as unlocked options for $130 and $180 respectively, so it’s a good bet the $130 price is going to be the cost for Verizon’s model, or at the very least the price should be close to the same amount. There is no word on if Verizon will also carry the Moto E4 Plus, though presumably it might end up selling both phones so it can offer its customers the choice to go with either configuration. The Moto E4 comes with a 5-inch HD display and is powered by both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 CPU and the Snapdragon 427 CPU, as there are two models, each with one of the CPU options and each being meant for a specific region. The Moto E4 also has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space.