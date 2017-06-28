Verizon Updates Galaxy Tab S2 (2015) To Android Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (2015) units running on Verizon’s network are now receiving an update that will install Android 7.0 Nougat. This update brings numerous user-facing and under-the-hood improvements that will improve the performance, battery life and user experience of the tablet. One of the key features of the Android 7.0 Nougat is the improved Doze function, which should by squeezing the tiniest bit of battery power not lost to background processes. The new update also brings native support for the split-screen view of applications. While Samsung devices already had its own implementation of split-screen multitasking, Google’s solution allows for more applications to be used in split-screen mode compared to what Samsung or LG skins previously supported.

Aside from the new features built into the Android Nougat update, the update also brings new features specific to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (2015). Once the update is installed, owners may notice a change in the tablet’s user interface like modifications in the notification shade and in the interface of Samsung apps pre-installed in the device. Samsung also added a new battery management feature that allows the user to disable unused applications that still consume power. The update also adds a software preview screen into the camera app. This feature allows the user to preview any effect or filter that might be applied to an image before it is captured. Samsung’s built-in keyboard has also been improved by utilizing a new keyboard engine and an updated set of language data.

As this new update brings a new version of the Android operating system, it is likely that the update’s file size might be close to 1GB. Hence, it is advisable that the update is downloaded through a Wi-Fi connection since it might consume a substantial portion of a subscriber’s monthly data allocation. This is especially important for users who are not on unlimited plans. In addition, the device should have sufficient battery charge to finish the entire update process. A device shutting down during an update may cause software problems, which many users certainly want to avoid. Just in case the update cannot be downloaded through a wireless connection, another option for downloading the update is by connecting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (2015) to a computer with Internet access.