Verizon Releases New Update For Galaxy S7, S7 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge handsets running on Verizon’s network are both getting a new update which fixes some bugs and improves the performance of the device. Aside from the fixes, the update also includes the June 2017 security patch, so the device should be secure against a wide range of known vulnerabilities of the Android operating system. One of the key fixes that this update brings is related to the device’s startup, which ensures that users will have a hassle-free boot process. Also, users may no longer see their handsets randomly disconnecting from their Samsung Gear 360, which commonly occurs when the smartphone is using both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. This update also brings fixes to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge devices deployed among enterprise users. Once the update is installed, users may see reduced instances of Google Maps force closing when using Knox and random device resets when the smartphone is connected to a proxy server through a VPN. Other minor fixes include correcting the notification status message displayed when using the Link Sharing application and fixing playback of videos sent through MMS.

The update also allows the user to access Google applications within the device’s easy mode. Easy Mode refers to the streamlined interface Samsung offers to users who want to avoid the default but more complicated user interface. Aside from squashing the device bugs, the update also aims to improve the devices’ Wi-Fi calling feature. However, Verizon did not specify the changes that this update brings to the Wi-Fi calling feature.

Device owners may utilize either the over-the-air (OTA) update process or any computer with internet access to install the update. For those who prefer to install through the OTA update process, device owners are advised that their handsets should be fully charged. In addition, it is also preferable that the device should be connected to a Wi-Fi connection since updates may consume a substantial portion of a user’s monthly data allocation. This advice, however, is more applicable to users who do not have an unlimited data plan. For users who may want to install the update now, they could initiate the update process through the device settings.