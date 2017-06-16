Verizon Now Offering Open Enrollment For Phone Protection

Verizon is now offering open enrollment for phone protection. It’s Total Mobile Protection plan for smartphones and other mobile devices is now available to all Verizon subscribers, so long as they add the protection to their existing phone plans before the end date. Verizon officially started offering Open Enrollment on the protection add-on as of yesterday and it states that customers will have until July 14th to add it before it goes away. This means Verizon subscribers have just under a full month to add protection to their new devices, which might work out well for anyone that had purchased a new phone within the last month but didn’t add protection at the time of purchase.

Total Mobile Protection will have a monthly cost associated with it just like with any other type of insurance, and will be an $11 cost that’s tacked onto the phone bill. To be clear, this is the price that Verizon normally charges for Total Mobile Protection, so this isn’t new, but it is now available for the next few weeks thanks to the open enrollment. In addition to this, Verizon has improved a few areas of the feature as it now lets subscribers place claims as late as midnight Eastern Standard Time, and it states that replacements for devices that are part of a claim are sent out faster than before.

Total Mobile Protection includes coverage for a number of different things and this includes cracked displays, which leads to a $49 deductible should you need it. This according to Verizon is also a new lower price for the deductible on this particular phone repair issue. That said the cracked screen repair is only available on a number of different phones that Verizon carries, such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the Droid Turbo and Droid MAXX, and the Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note 5. Verizon’s announcement for open enrollment only mentions a handful of different devices, though it omits mentioning phones like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, LG G6, and others that are now current flagships, so customers will want to double check with the carrier on whether or not their phone is eligible.