The My Verizon App Now Lets Prepaid Users Manage Data

The My Verizon app now lets prepaid users manage their data more easily and conveniently. Verizon has officially announced changes to the My Verizon app that are geared towards customers who are subscribing to prepaid services as opposed to postpaid plans, though it’s worth noting that the changes to the My Verizon app aren’t expected to go live until June 28th which is this Wednesday. That said the new app features for account management will be available soon enough.

For Verizon prepaid users the changes to the app are about more than just managing your data. According to Verizon Wireless the new and improved My Verizon app will allow prepaid customers to do everything from make payments to look at their data usage. In total once the app is updated in the middle of this week prepaid customers will be able to make payments, monitor their use, add more data if they need more than what they already have, and even change plans if they feel the need to switching things up. The app will also allow users to set up automatic payments, which will be perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to have to stress about another payment that they have to remember each month.

For users that already have the application installed the update should be live on the 28th, and for everyone else who doesn’t already have the app installed going to the Play Store and grabbing the app should install the updated version that affords access to all these new capabilities for prepaid customers. Verizon states that the app will be available to any prepaid customers who are on the $40, $50, $60, and unlimited plans. Perhaps the best part about these changes and features for prepaid customers is that Verizon is boasting that the modifications made to plans can be done with just a tap or two, meaning that subscribers won’t have to dig around in the app for a while before finding what it is they need or want. That ease of use should bring great peace of mind for prepaid customers, and perhaps bring more users to the app who weren’t accessing it before.