US LG G6 Model Receives Official Bootloader Unlock Tool

LG Electronics on Thursday added the United States variant of the LG G6 to the list of devices supported by its official bootloader unlocking tool. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) refers to the variant in question as the “US997.USA” and notes that using its tool to unlock the phone’s bootloader will still void its warranty, just like using any other method to accomplish the same would. The news comes less than a month after the company expanded support of its bootloader unlocking tool to the European variant of the LG G6 (H870), with the software now supporting eight variants of its handsets in total, spanning the G4, G5, V10, and V20-series phones, as well as its latest Android-powered flagship.

Unlocking the bootloader of the LG G6 will allow you to flash a custom ROM to the device and tinker with its software in other ways, so if you aren’t worried about voiding your warranty that LG recently extended to two years in the U.S., preparing the handset for flashing is now a relatively simple process which you can see explained in detail by following the source link beneath this writing. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer is expected to continue its policy of releasing official bootloader unlocking methods for its upcoming devices, including the LG V30 that’s expected to be launched in the coming months. This policy will likely continue to be exclusive to LG’s flagship devices, i.e. the G and V lineups that are refreshed approximately once per year, not counting minor revisions like the recently released LG G6 Pro and G6 Plus.

LG’s phone unit has been struggling with commercial performance in recent times, with many of its devices recording somewhat disappointing sales, prompting the company to radically change its product strategy this year. The LG G6 is meant to be an early result of those efforts, representing a major design shift from the modular G5 while still remaining a unique offering, boasting a 5.7-inch Full Vision display panel with an unconventional aspect ratio of 18:9 and a nearly bezel-less design. The smartphone is currently said to be performing better than its predecessor, though the company is yet to release any specific sales figures. An update on LG’s product endeavors will likely follow in the coming months.